Atlanta icon T.I. celebrates 20th anniversary of King album and its undeniable impact

ATLANTA — King [noun]: a male sovereign; a person regarded as having authority or preeminence in a particular sphere.

Born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I. didn’t just adopt a name; he claimed a title. With the release of King in 2006, he redefined the word “king,” asserting his dominance in a world that had long overlooked Atlanta’s voice in hip-hop.

“Twenty years. Two decades since the trajectory of Atlanta history changed forever,” T.I. reflected, capturing how much King shaped the city, its culture, and hip-hop at large.

When the morning haze cleared over Atlanta on Tuesday, March 28, 2006, the King emerged from his throne, overlooking his city and ready for his coronation. That day, Atlanta had a front row seat to history.

King marked T.I.’s fourth studio album and his first to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album sold 522,000 copies in its first week and has since been certified double platinum, solidifying his reign as the King of the South and marking a defining chapter in Atlanta’s cultural ascent.

Prominent hip-hop historian Larry “NuFace” Compton reflected on what made the King album a defining moment for Atlanta and T.I.

“I watched TIP become the king. It wasn’t just a title; it was a takeover,” NuFace said.

Against a stark black backdrop, head tilted upward, a white fitted cap resting half off his head, the album cover spoke before the music ever could.

The album showcased T.I.’s undeniable authority and visual declaration that matched the sounds and lyrics. His gaze carried the weight of the streets, the epitome of Grand Hustle, and the resolve of a man determined to leave his mark.

Every collaborator, from Jeezy, Young Dro and Big Kuntry King, to B.G., Young Buck, Common, Jamie Foxx, helped shape the album into a masterpiece.

Iconic producer, artist and creative Manny Fresh saw T.I.’s potential long before King.

“I met T.I. very young, right after his first album,” he said. “I was even trying to get him signed to Cash Money. I knew from very early he was already a star, from his energy and the way he carried himself.”

Elliot Carter, current Chief Engineer at Grand Hustle and an engineer on most of the King album, recalled the sessions.

“Working on ‘What You Know’ was one of the most surreal and organic sessions you could do. It was us three, T.I., DJ Toomp and I in the room. We did basically the whole song, two verses and a hook, in an hour and a half.”

“What You Know was the song that stamped it. When it dropped, the city stood up,” NuFace said.

Atlanta rapper Young Dro fondly recalls meeting T.I. when they were teens.

“I first met TIP when he was 16 and I was 17. I had just moved to Clayton County in some apartments called Rings Crossing. When I saw TIP and heard his dialect and how he acted, I said he’s got to be from where I’m from in Bankhead. I was healing from a gunshot wound and he was hustling at that time. At that time I was trying to make it in music and TIP said he wanted to do music too,” Young Dro said.

Produced by several top-notch hitmakers including Kanye West, Mannie Fresh, DJ Toomp, Just Blaze, Swizz Beatz, the Neptunes, Kevin “Khao” Cates, each beat, sample, and layer of sound reflected the energy and vision poured into it by the artists and engineers shaping each song.

New York-based super producer Just Blaze produced the intro song “King Back” and “I’m Talkin’ to You.”

“It didn’t have the intro initially. I added it at the very last minute when we found out we were going to use the record. Those two tracks were great,” Just Blaze said.

Atlanta rapper and Grand Hustle artist Big Kuntry King reflected on T.I.’s influence.

“The King album changed the sound of music in Atlanta,” he said. “When ‘What You Know’ came out, some radio stations didn’t want to play it at first, but it ended up becoming one of the biggest records and won a Grammy. TIP has had a big impact on hip-hop, and southern hip-hop. He was setting the bar for people from down here to be great. He’s still standing. Even when we were young, he was way ahead of everybody,” Big Kuntry King said.

NuFace noted, “‘Top Back’ was a summertime anthem. That ‘Why You Wanna’ crossover appeal was smooth, radio and street. It was a balance of what made him the king.”

Carter reflected on the creation of other tracks. “‘Ride Wit Me’ was very special to me,” he said.

“For us to have created something and have been a part of something that is now celebrating its 20th year and widely regarded as one of his greatest works, I’m just glad to have been a part of it,” Just Blaze said.

Tracks like “What You Know” reinforced T.I.’s dominance and mentality, blending precise lyricism with commanding presence.

“My personal favorite was when he paid homage to UGK with that ‘Front Back side to side’ and using that sample, that was like that south connection from Atlanta to Texas,” NuFace said.

Carter recalled working on the Swizz Beatz track “Get It.” “We were there until 8 a.m. the next day just working on the beat,” he said.

Young Dro featured on the songs “Undertaker,” “Bankhead” and the “Top Back Remix” with Jeezy , Big Kuntry King, and B.G. He said his chemistry with T.I. pushed everything forward.

“Iron sharpens iron. In the studio, the brotherhood between him and I is strong,” he said.

Tracks like You Know Who captured the ethos behind the album. “Just know the game ain’t something you win, it’s something you know.” The lyrics reinforced the idea that it wasn’t about instant triumph, but mastering the craft, understanding the culture, and knowing the streets of Atlanta.

NuFace reflected on T.I.’s collaborators.

“T.I. working with Mannie Fresh definitely stood out. Also the Neptunes, we heard him with Pharrell early on in his debut album,” NuFace said. “Just Blaze was known for East Coast music and he brought that high energy. It sounded big.”

Carter agreed.

“‘Top Back’ was the last single on the album, and working with Mannie Fresh was surreal.”

The track would go on to reach far beyond the streets and into mainstream culture, including a Super Bowl commercial for Chevy and multiple remixes, including Lil Wayne’s version.

“That song ended up in a Super Bowl commercial for Chevy. That took it to another level,” he said.

“From Jeezy, it brought unity. For them to be on a song together, with this record, it felt like Atlanta standing together with two heavyweights in the ring,” NuFace said.

Bankhead isn’t just a neighborhood on Atlanta’s west side where T.I. is from, it is part of his DNA. Even as he grew into an undisputed icon, he is still Bankhead, you can tell. From the trunks of the heavy Chevys and cars on 24’s with the top let back, to the clubs in the trap, to the award show stages, T.I.’s reach extended from the streets across the world. He set the standards for Atlanta and rearranged the league.

Before King hit stores, T.I. was already making waves with his music, with mixtapes, albums, and features. The reaction from fans was immediate and unwavering. Fans were down with the King in the streets, embracing his vision and spreading it far beyond Atlanta. From every trap and every alley, to shows in Mississippi, Philly, Albuquerque, and Chatt Town, he was a growing urban legend in the streets. His music played on stereos, radios, CD changers, and iPods. Every tape, every block, every memorized verse built the foundation for King’s dominance.

“A lot of people in the South felt like he was getting slept on. The South wanted us to win,” Mannie Fresh said. “When that record dropped, it spread like wildfire.”

One word he uses to describe T.I. is “furious.” “When he’s on go, he’s on go. When music hits like that 20 years later, you know you did your job.”

Autographed ATL movie DVD cover and King album (Larry "NuFace" Compton)

The release of the movie ATL alongside the King album during the same week captured a moment when Atlanta’s sound and story moved in unison, reaching far beyond the city and cementing its place as the undisputed center of hip hop. A title it has not relinquished 20 years later.

“Seeing TIP evolve has always made me proud,” Mannie Fresh said. “I’m super happy for where he’s at and what he’s doing.”

“T.I. has developed and built his own brand and empire. Now, we’re seeing his family and his children step into the forefront,” Just Blaze said.

Early on, T.I. showed he was serious and was in this for the longevity. And the prophecy read that a boy born into the struggle, shaped by survival, rose like the phoenix from the ashes and grew to become king.

Every challenge he faced, every milestone he achieved, every record he broke, and every life he’s touched built a legacy to stand the test of time.

What you know about that?