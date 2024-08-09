Atlanta icon T.I., Cardi B and more stars set to perform at ONE Musicfest

ATLANTA — ONE Musicfest has announced its star-studded lineup for 2024 that will include Atlanta icon T.I., Young Dro, Trillville, Gunna, F.L.Y., the Eastside Boyz, Crime Mob, Young Bloodz, Dru Hill, Monica, and more.

The iconic Earth, Wind & Fire are among the star-studded lineup that also includes Cardi B, Nelly, Jill Scott, Method Man and Redman, Glorilla, Sexyy Red and Victoria Monét.

This is the 15th year of the festival.

“It’s hard to believe we’ve reached the 15-year mark. We’ve grown into the longest-running and largest Black independently owned festival in the country and this journey has been a blessing,” said ONE Musicfest Founder, J Carter.

T.I. is best known as a family man, innovative trailblazer, prominent community advocate, successful entertainer and businessman.

The self-proclaimed “King of the South” has released 11 albums on Billboard including multiple chart-topping albums. His last album titled “The Libra: The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta” was released in 2020.

He has released many hits, features, and underground songs including “24′s”, “Bring Em Out,” “In Da A,” “Rubber Band Man,” “You Don’t Know Me,” “What You Know,” “Big Things Poppin,” “Swagga Like Us,” “Top Back,” “About The Money,” “Step,” “We In This,” “Family Connect,” “About the Money,” “No Mediocre,” “My Potna,” and more.

In 2022, T.I. opened the “Trap City Café” restaurant with Mike Upscale. It is located next to his world renown Trap Music Museum on Travis Street in Atlanta. In 2023, T.I. made his directorial debut in the movie “Da Partments.” His son King Harris, Henry Welch, D.C. Young Fly, Lil Duval, Vvsnce, Tyler Chronicles, and Erica Duchess starred in the movie.

According to ONE Musicfest, there will also be a special performance by hip-hop icon DJ Drama and friends with surprise guests.

In 2023, DJ Drama released his hit podcast titled “Gangsta Grillz” after his iconic mixtape series. The podcast is only available to listen to on Audible.

“Our commitment to the community remains steadfast as we continue to bring the biggest and brightest performers in music and the best activations with amazing partners,” Carter said.

The legendary Atlanta-based rap group Trillville features members Don P, Lawrence “LA” Edwards and Jamal “Dirty Mouth” Glaze. They are best known for introducing a new and energetic style of Crunk music in the early 2000s.

Trillville has released many classic underground and mainstream hits including “Head Bussa,” “Neva Eva,” “Some Cut,” “Get Some Crunk in Yo System,” “Watch Me Do This,” and more. Don P and Trillville are also working on their new biopic movie titled, “Welcome To Trillville.”

The festival will be held on Oct. 26 and 27th at Piedmont Park.

A two-day general admission ticket starts at $219.

For more information on tickets, click here.