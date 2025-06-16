Atlanta hosts first-ever FIFA Club World Cup match in the U.S.

By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — History will be made today as Atlanta hosts the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup match played on U.S. soil. English powerhouse Chelsea FC will take on Los Angeles FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with kickoff set for 3 p.m.

This is the first of six Club World Cup matches scheduled in Atlanta between now and July 5. Additional matches this week will be held on Thursday and Sunday, drawing large crowds to the city.

To help manage the influx of fans, MARTA is expanding service during match days and will operate a shuttle between the World Congress Center and Five Points stations.

The tournament offers a small preview of what’s to come in 2026, when Atlanta is set to host multiple matches during the FIFA World Cup.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

