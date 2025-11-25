Atlanta home to pilot program to cut down on insulation waste

Home Fix It: Insulation in crawl space
By Jonathan O'Brien

ATLANTA — Fiberglass insulation is a common choice for most American homes and while the fluffy insulation is made of recycled materials, the plastic packaging it comes in often ends up in landfills.

Abbey Patterson with the North American Insulation Manufacturers Association (NAIMA) says they are collecting that plastic packaging here in Atlanta to recycle it for other products like toys and even park benches.

It “ultimately gets made into several different products. One of them is the Trex decking system. If you have an outdoor deck that’s made out of kind of plastic that looks like wood,” says Patterson.

In a press release announcing the program, Patterson said, “at its core, the home insulation industry is about sustainability. Our products not only help homeowners save money on their energy bills but also reduce pollution and have a lighter impact on the environment. It’s only natural for us to also want to focus on making every aspect of the industry environmentally friendly.”

The plastic is collected directly from job sites so they can ensure it remains clean for recycling.

“We’re just kind of really looking at the different facets of our supply chain and what we can do to affect more recycling and more circularity,” explains Patterson.

The pilot program will last for six months.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.

