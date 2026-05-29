Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I. honored with Beacon of Industry Award

From left to right: Chiquita Banks, Tip, Allison Hobbs, Vince Phillips

ATLANTA — Atlanta hip-hop icon, philanthropist and entrepreneur T.I. was honored with the Beacon of Industry Award by the Black Entertainment & Sports Lawyers Association (BESLA), the organization announced.

“Our Beacon of Industry Award is special; the award is given to individuals who have blazed trails in their respective fields and exhibited a track record of significant contributions to their profession,” Black Entertainment & Sports Lawyers Association said.

Black Entertainment & Sports Lawyers Association official Chiquita Banks said T.I. exemplifies the award.

“Mr. Harris embodies the Beacon of Industry Award. He’s a multi-hyphenate, has worked across multiple media, is a seasoned real estate developer, an activist and a philanthropist. Tip puts his money where his mouth is,” Banks said. “And as an organization comprised mostly of attorneys, we’re impressed that Tip prioritizes hiring Black lawyers for his various business ventures.”

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, has built a successful career spanning music, film and business. He has released multiple Billboard-charting albums, including several that went platinum.

His last album, “The Libra: The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta,” was released in 2020. He has also said he plans to release a final album titled “Kill the King.”

Later this year, T.I. will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut album, “I’m Serious.”

In addition to music, T.I. runs Grand Hustle Films and has launched clothing brands including Akoo and Hustle Gang. He also operates real estate ventures and community organizations such as Us or Else and Harris Community Works.

He has appeared in several films including “ATL,” “Takers” and “American Gangster,” and made his directorial debut in 2023 with “Da Partments.”

He has always been passionate about positive community-focused work.

In November 2023, he opened an affordable housing complex in Atlanta called Intrada Westside.

Last month, T.I. and Drumma Boy premiered the “Birth of Trap Music” documentary at the Atlanta Film Festival, highlighting artists and producers who helped shape the genre.

BESLA described its mission as advancing excellence among professionals in entertainment, sports and related industries.

The organization also provides continuing legal education programming and scholarships for law students, with an emphasis on HBCU law schools.