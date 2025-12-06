Atlanta hip-hop icon Ludacris set to headline SEC Championship concert

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 18: Ludacris attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s own hip-hop icon Ludacris will return to the spotlight in a major way as he will headline the SEC Championship concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

The performance comes as the multi-talented award-winning rapper, actor, philanthropist, and cultural trailblazer celebrates several milestones across his legendary career.

“There’s nothing like the energy of college football, and the SEC Championship always delivers. I’m excited to team up with T-Mobile and bring the heat to the fans in Atlanta,” Ludacris said.

On Friday, Ludacris gave fans an early “Ludacrismas” gift with the release of his highly anticipated new song, “44 Bars.” On the track, the “Ludaversal” rapper proved why he remains one of Atlanta’s most influential artists and one of the best in hip-hop period.

Fans can watch Ludacris’ performance at the Dr. Pepper SEC FanFare in Building C of the Georgia World Congress Center. The concert kicks off at 12 p.m.

Officials said, “this special performance from Ludacris will highlight music from his catalog of chart-topping hits spanning more than two decades.”

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers with Magenta Status will also enjoy exclusive access inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, including premium field views and giveaways.

MARTA officials also announced they are adding extra service to support the influx of fans attending the Georgia–Alabama showdown at the SEC Championship game.

Last month, the “Roll Out” rapper celebrated the 24th anniversary of his “Word of Mouf” album. On Oct. 17, he celebrated the milestone 25th anniversary of his major-label debut album “Back for the First Time.” He also relaunched that album on vinyl.

On Dec. 7, he will celebrate the 21st anniversary of his album “Red Light District.”

The Grammy Award-winning rapper recently delivered a standout set at ONEMusicFest, performing in front of thousands of fans at Piedmont Park.

Popular hip-hop historian Larry “NuFace” Compton previously said Ludacris’ influence extends far beyond the stage.

“He documented the era, the blueprint, the sound of Atlanta. He always gave back—bringing artists together, hosting community events, paying it forward," NuFace said.

Before dominating global charts and selling over 20 million records, Ludacris was known as Chris “Lova Lova,” an intern-turned radio personality on Atlanta’s Hot 97.5 in the 1990’s.

Ludacris’ undeniable legacy also includes major contributions off the mic, NuFace added.

In 2021, he expanded his creative reach with the Netflix animated series Karma’s World, created with his daughter Karma. The show has since earned international acclaim through its four seasons.

In 2022, he received an honorary degree from Georgia State University. Ludacris cares deeply about giving back and inspiring others in the community, exemplified by the philanthropic work of the Ludacris Foundation during the past two decades.