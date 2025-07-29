Atlanta hip-hop icon Ludacris among 2025 ONE MusicFest headliners

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta hip-hop icon Ludacris is among the headliners for the upcoming ONE MusicFest coming to Atlanta in October.

Among the other headliners is fellow Atlanta rapper Future, hip-hop stars Mary J Blige, Busta Rhymes, The Roots, and more.

In addition, the iconic Dungeon Family is set to perform and honor the late music pioneer Rico Wade.

ONE Musicfest is a multi-generational “cultural pilgrimage” founder, and entrepreneur Jason J. Carter previously said.

“It’s amazing,” Carter previously said about the success of ONE Musicfest over the years. “It validates the why behind ONE Musicfest. The why has always been to strengthen and connect the Black community by using cultural pillars like music. We get folks who travel all the way from Australia, Canada, and everywhere between the Bahamas and Los Angeles to have this experience.”

Last year, the festival was headlined by Atlanta rapper Latto.

Ludacris will be celebrating the 25 year anniversary of his major label debut album Back For The First Time on Oct. 17.

Carter said the idea of creating ONE Musicfest began years ago when he used to host house parties for hundreds of people in 2008. At first, he said he couldn’t find anyone programming and building out festivals the way he intended for ONE Musicfest to be,.

“The process was taking the template of large-scale events that I produced in the past and start plugging in festival elements to it and build it out that way,” he said.

The festival blossomed into what officials refer to as “the country’s largest independently and wholly Black-owned two-day urban progressive music festival.”

The first ONE MusicFest was held 15 years ago.

The concert series will be held at Piedmont Park on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26. Tickets are on sale by visiting the link here. For more information, visit the ONE MusicFest by clicking here.