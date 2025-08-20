Atlanta hip-hop icon Jeezy tees off in partnership with Eastside Golf

ATLANTA — Atlanta hip-hop icon Jeezy is taking his signature style from the streets to the fairways.

The multi-talented rapper and entrepreneur partnered with Eastside Golf, a popular lifestyle brand founded by Atlanta native Olajuwon Ajanaku, and prominent PGA professional Earl A. Cooper, to launch an exclusive limited-edition capsule collection in celebration of Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, Jeezy’s major label debut album.

The line includes six premium pieces — from a performance collared shirt and golf gloves to custom balls, a luxury towel, and streetwear-inspired sweatshirts and crewnecks. At the center is Jeezy’s iconic snowman emblem, now confidently swinging a golf club, bridging hip-hop culture with golf in a bold, fresh way.

“Golf has always been about precision, strategy, and mental toughness—the same qualities that built my career,” Jeezy said. “Partnering with Eastside Golf allows us to show young people that this game belongs to everyone, not just country clubs. We’re bringing that same energy I put into my music straight to the course.”

“This bold graphic unites Jeezy’s legendary legacy with the evolving spirit of the game, making a statement that resonates from city streets to fairways worldwide,” officials said.

The launch was celebrated in Atlanta alongside the PGA Tour Championship, which included a conversation with Jeezy, Ajanaku, and Chris Womack, the President and CEO of Southern Company.

Ajanaku earned a golf scholarship to Morehouse College alongside his teammate Cooper, who is a co-founder of Eastside Golf.

“Collaborating with an artist like Jeezy is what Eastside Golf represents— authenticity, breaking barriers, and inspiring change,” said Ajanaku. “His influence in music and culture, combined with our mission to diversify golf, creates something powerful. This isn’t just apparel; it’s a movement.”

In 2023, Jeezy released the New York Times best-selling book Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe.

“Stepping into my purpose, I want to help evolve my culture by showing them that you can connect culture and art. At the same time, let the younger generation know you are allowed to evolve,” he previously said.

On July 26, Jeezy performed at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his iconic album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101.

On that same day, Jeezy and his Street Dreamz Foundation hosted a Community Day in Atlanta, serving 500 children with back-to-school supplies, wellness resources, and distributing 25,000 pounds of food to families in need.

“Giving back is aligned with my purpose,” Jeezy previously said. “Just knowing that God gave me this gift, and He’s instilling these things in me to be a vessel — for those who are unheard and unseen. That’s my legacy. It’s good selling records and books, but when it’s all said and done, I want to impact 100 million lives.”