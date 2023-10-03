Atlanta hip-hop duo Outkast now has the best selling rap album of all time

MTV TRL With Outkast NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: (U.S. TABS OUT) Actor/rappers Antwan A. (Big Boi) Patton (L) and Andre (Andre 3000) Benjamin of Outkast appear onstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios on August 22, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) (Scott Gries/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based group Outkast now has the No. 1 rap-selling album of all time.

“Speakerboxxx/The Love Below”, which was released on Sept. 23, 2003, has now become the best-selling rap album with 13 million units sold, Big Boi underscored in a recent Instagram post.

The album took over the distinction from Eminem’s “The Eminem Show,” which was released in 2002.

A little more than a week after its 20th anniversary, the album made history.

Although the group hasn’t released any music since 2006, their albums are revered throughout much of the music world.

Some of the most popular tracks on “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” include “The Way You Move” and “Hey Ya”.

Atlanta rapper Ludacris commented on the post, writing, “2 Dope Boys in a Cadillac,” a call back to the group’s 1996 album, “ATLiens”.

Earlier this year, the group was honored at a Braves game with their own bobblehead.

Big Boi threw the first pitch at the game, but Andre 3000 did not attend as he has remained largely out of the public eye in recent years.

