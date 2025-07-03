Atlanta hip-hop artist Domani releases EP ‘Knock Knock’

ATLANTA, Ga. — Multi-talented Atlanta hip-hop artist and visionary Domani released his new EP “Knock Knock” on all streaming platforms.

“I’m a big fan of storytellers and a good story,” he said. “Knock Knock” starts off with the first song “Time” that’s the energy for the whole project. Meaning not waiting for nothing and not waiting on no one to let me in.”

Domani fondly recalled when the theme “knock knock” came into play when he participated in a Dreamville Writers Camp.

“The first time I went there, I didn’t have an invitation,” Domani said. “I heard about it through the grape vine. I wasn’t waiting on no one to give me the address, I just pulled up. That was one of the best decisions that I made because of the opportunities and the relationships that came from it. Instead of waiting for a room, I brought some equipment and set up my own room.”

He says that moment “set the tone” and showed people that he didn’t need to wait for no one, and he was metaphorically “kicking the door down.”

Domani describes himself as a project artist. For the new, three-part series EP, Domani says he made music and asked himself where he was during different points of his life and what he’s feeling and asks if the songs align.

Among some of the artists that Domani is working with includes K-Camp, Key Block, Muni Long, and Trinidad James.

The new single off “Knock Knock” Is called “Sexy” featuring Trinidad James.

“Capturing the vibes that was in the room that night. It was a good time and the energy in the room gave off a great time.

Knock Knock cover art

Domani says he is appreciative of receiving accolades for his music and artistry and support from his growing fanbase.

“It’s hard to explain. When you see something as a vision and it turns into a tangible thing and it resonates people in a positive way and in a way where they say it inspires them, it’s unexplainable. Those are more confirmations that I’m heading in the right direction.”

In 2024, Domani received multiple accolades for his music, including being named a BET Amplified Artist. These accolades helped launch a national campaign with Nike and JD Sports, officials said.

He has garnered more than 20 million streams since January 2024, has released several EPs and albums, including “Time Will Tell” in 2019, and “Skydive in 2021. Domani has also released several EPs, including ”PO Box" in 2024, “Dear Jane,” “Last Letter” and more.

In 2023, he released an EP called “Before the Ink Dry” and several songs including “Hi-Ya” with rap producer Wheezy Outta Here, “I Did It,” “Man,” and “Sleep It Off.”

In 2018, Domani was featured on the hit song, “Family Connect” with his father T.I. His brother, Buddy Red produced the song.

Domani is gearing up to headline shows in several cities in July including Washington, D.C., Detroit, Cleveland, Dallas, and Chicago.

Fans can visit his website DomaniHarris.com and follow him on his social media platforms for more information.