Atlanta Hawks Jalen Johnson agrees to 5 year, $150 million contract extension

Detroit Pistons v Atlanta Hawks ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Jalen Johnson #1 of the Atlanta Hawks dunks against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on April 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, the Atlanta Hawks announced today that forward Jalen Johnson will extend his contract to five years and receive $150 million.

The new contract is set to begin in the 2025-2026 season.

Specific details of the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Jalen Johnson embodies the characteristics we look for as an organization, both on and off the court,” said Hawks General Manager Landry Fields. “He has shown continuous improvement each year and has the character and the work ethic to continue to grow his game. He has developed into a significant part of our team and we’re thrilled to continue his development in Atlanta.”

JJ STAYING IN THE 🅰️



We have signed Jalen Johnson to a contract extension! pic.twitter.com/h05o5kdQWR — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 21, 2024

