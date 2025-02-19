Atlanta Hawks announce dates for 2025 Jr. Hawks Summer Camps presented by Adidas Registration now open for youth basketball programs across Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy has officially announced the dates for the 2025 Jr. Hawks Summer Camps presented by Adidas. Spanning five weeks this summer, the camps will commence on Monday, June 2, providing young basketball enthusiasts aged 8 to 15 an opportunity to sharpen their skills.

The Jr. Hawks Summer Camps offers a hands-on training experience that emphasizes player development while advancing leadership, teamwork, and confidence.

“Our focus is on teaching the game of basketball in a fun, safe, and inclusive environment, instilling lifelong skills, and delivering an experience that every Jr. Hawks camper will carry with them beyond the camp,” said Chris Jacobs, Senior Director of Hawks Basketball Academy. “The Jr. Hawks Summer Camps are designed to provide young athletes with an unforgettable experience, using basketball as a powerful platform to inspire, educate, and unite the youth of Atlanta.”

Throughout the program, participants will receive professional instruction from Atlanta Hawks Basketball Development Coaches, with training sessions that focus on fundamental skills through a blend of group and individual coaching, as well as five-on-five gameplay. In addition, campers will have the unique opportunity to interact with current and former Hawks players.

The 2025 Jr. Hawks Summer Camps will be held at five locations throughout the metro Atlanta area. Notably, one week (July 7-10) will be dedicated exclusively to female athletes as part of the Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest powered by Google Cloud.

This annual camp continues the mission of the Lady Ballers program, which promotes youth basketball participation and enhances the experience for young female athletes. Last year’s event hosted over 75 female athletes who not only participated in basketball training but also engaged in STEM activities and hands-on science stations.

Jr. Hawks Summer Camp Schedule:

June 2-5 – Norcross High School (Norcross, Ga.)

– Norcross High School (Norcross, Ga.) June 9-12 – Sutton Middle School (Atlanta, Ga.)

– Sutton Middle School (Atlanta, Ga.) June 23-26 – Mays High School (Atlanta, Ga.)

– Mays High School (Atlanta, Ga.) July 7-10 – Sutton Middle School (Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest powered by Google Cloud) (Atlanta, Ga.)

– Sutton Middle School (Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest powered by Google Cloud) (Atlanta, Ga.) July 14-17 – Kell High School (Marietta, Ga.)

Each camp will run Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will receive an exclusive Hawks swag bag, which includes an Adidas jersey and shorts, a basketball, a sling bag, a water bottle, and a ticket to an Atlanta Hawks game for the 2025-26 season.

Additionally, personal injury attorney Ken Nugent will continue supporting the Score for Scholarships program, which provides financial assistance for campers. Approximately 75% of all Jr. Hawks summer campers will receive scholarships funded by Kenneth S. Nugent Attorneys at Law.

Since 2017, Score for Scholarships has granted access-to-play opportunities to more than 2,500 metro Atlanta youth, with Nugent donating over $180,000 to the initiative.

“It’s truly rewarding to contribute to the success of the Jr. Hawks youth basketball camp, partnering with the Atlanta Hawks and supporting their Score for Scholarships program,” Nugent said.

“Initiatives like this are essential for empowering young people, and I’m grateful to help provide kids in Metro Atlanta with the opportunity to develop valuable skills such as teamwork, leadership, and sportsmanship.”

The Hawks and Adidas have maintained their multi-year partnership since December 2020. More than 750 children attended the 2024 Jr. Hawks Summer Camp presented by Adidas, with 500 campers receiving scholarship assistance.