Atlanta has been named the best city to celebrate Christmas in 2023

ATLANTA — Christmas is just days away and according to a new study from WalletHub, Atlanta is the best city to celebrate the holiday in 2023.

The study cited the ample shopping and winter activities alongside the relatively mild weather.

Additionally, WalletHub experts said the large number of bakeries and ample number of places to buy Christmas lights earned Atlanta the top spot.

The study compared the 100 biggest cities in the country, looking at a number of factors including traditions, shopping, and costs.

Big cities also in the top five include Pittsburgh, Orlando, Las Vegas and San Francisco.

