Atlanta-founded Mailchimp sold for billions in major deal with Italian tech company

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based email marketing company Mailchimp is being sold to an Italian technology company for approximately $3.7 billion, just five years after it was purchased for $12 billion.

Intuit, the company behind TurboTax and QuickBooks, announced plans to sell Mailchimp to Bending Spoons in a multibillion-dollar agreement.

The $3.7 billion sale price is significantly lower than the $12 billion Intuit paid to acquire Mailchimp five years ago.

Mailchimp was founded in Atlanta in 2001 by three entrepreneurs and grew into one of the country’s most prominent email marketing companies. Businesses across the United States use its services to send newsletters to customers and manage other marketing efforts.

The company currently operates out of Intuit’s new office space along the Atlanta Beltline in the city’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

It remains unclear how the sale could affect Mailchimp employees in Atlanta.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Austin Eller contributed to this story.