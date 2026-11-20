ATLANTA — A proposed federal rule change that could cause millions of Americans to lose their food stamp benefits may place additional pressure on the Atlanta Community Food Bank, which is already experiencing high demand.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants to tighten eligibility requirements for food assistance, potentially making it harder for some families to qualify for benefits, including those in Georgia.

Atlanta Community Food Bank interim CEO Jon West says the organization is working to meet the needs of struggling families but is concerned about the impact of further reductions in assistance.

“We’re working really hard to feel the gap right now for families, but any loss of resources like this makes that gap even bigger,” West said.

West emphasized that food banks are intended to provide temporary relief during difficult times rather than serve as a replacement for federal food assistance programs.

“We cannot backstop federal programs. We don’t have that capacity, that’s not our mission. Our purpose is to be here to help folks bridge moments of crisis,” West said.

West also said he does not expect the proposal to disappear simply because of changes in Congress, pointing to its history of bipartisan support.

“This is a proposal that historically had support from both parties, and so it’s been around for a number of administrations, republican and democrat,” West said.

The proposed USDA changes could put additional pressure on the food bank, which is already struggling to keep up with demand.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Rob Archer contributed to this story.