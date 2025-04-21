Atlanta Film Festival to spotlight city’s Olympic past, local stories, and star power

ATLANTA — The 2024 Atlanta Film Festival kicks off this week with a spotlight on Georgia’s rich history and vibrant storytelling, including a documentary that revisits one of the city’s biggest global triumphs, landing the 1996 Summer Olympics.

Among the festival’s featured films is The Games in Black & White, a new documentary exploring how Atlanta beat out Athens, Greece, to host the 1996 Games. The film highlights the key roles played by Billy Payne and civil rights icon Andrew Young, both of whom are expected to appear at the screening.

Running from April 24 to May 4, this year’s festival will showcase 150 films, including 48 feature-length movies and more than 100 short films.

Opening night on Thursday at the Plaza Theatre will feature Color Book, a heartfelt, locally filmed movie about a father and his son with Down syndrome traveling to an Atlanta Braves game.

Another highly anticipated screening is Red Clay, a short film starring Atlanta actor Omar Epps and rap artist 2 Chainz. The film, which focuses on a mother’s battle with addiction, will screen on April 30, with both stars scheduled to attend.

In addition to screenings, the festival will award roughly $100,000 in cash and services to select filmmakers. Tickets and the full schedule are available at atlantafilmfestival.com.

