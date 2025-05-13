Atlanta Falcons will be playing the Indianapolis Colts in Germany

BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 07: A general view of the stadium ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Germany at Olympiastadion on June 07, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Germany is hosting the Euro 2024, which will begin on June 14. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA — The NFL announces today there will be seven international games this upcoming season, including the Atlanta Falcons playing the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

The game on November 9 will be played at Olympic Stadium in Berlin with kickoff at 9:30 a.m. Atlanta time.

It will be the NFL’s first regular season game in Berlin.

The Falcons full schedule will be released tomorrow.