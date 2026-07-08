Atlanta extends FIFA Fan Festival hours for final two days

Here are some more photos from the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — World Cup soccer fans will have more time to enjoy the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta during its final two days.

The City of Atlanta has extended festival hours as a thank-you to the hundreds of thousands of fans who have attended the event.

The FIFA Fan Festival will be open from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, and from noon to 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15.

City leaders say more than 453,000 fans from around the world have visited the FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park during its first 16 days.

Tuesday’s extended schedule includes live match programming, entertainment and a performance by Atlanta native Ludacris before fans watch the tournament’s first semifinal. After the match, the festival will continue with additional live entertainment and special programming.

On Wednesday, fans can watch the second semifinal before the festival transitions into its official closing celebration at 6 p.m. The event will feature entertainment, special guests, tributes recognizing Atlanta as a FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City and a finale celebrating the fans who attended the festival.

City officials say performance lineups and event times for both days will be announced on Monday, July 13.