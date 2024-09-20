Atlanta Dream clinch playoff berth with win over New York Liberty

WNBA: JUN 15 Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun UNCASVILLE, CT - JUNE 15: Atlanta Dream guard Asia Durr (23) in action during the WNBA game between Atlanta Dream and Connecticut Sun on June 15, 2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream are headed to the playoffs after a close victory over the #1 seed, New York Liberty.

Rhyne Howard, Tina Charles and Allisha Gray all finished scoring in double figures, outscoring the Liberty 40-18 in the paint.

Charles also made history as she now stands alone atop the WNBA as the all-time leading rebounder with 4,007 total rebounds.

Charles is also the league’s all-time double-double leader with 194, passing WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles in both categories.

Because of the Chicago Sky’s loss to the Connecticut Suns, the path to the playoffs became visible for the Dream.

The Dream will face the Liberty in the first round of the playoffs as the #8 seed.



