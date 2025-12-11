Atlanta DOT say they are ready for this year’s winter weather

ATLANTA — As the colder months of January and February approach, officials with the Atlanta Department of Transportation say they are working overtime to make sure the department is prepared.

Standing in front of a mountain of blue salt crystals inside of one of ATLDOT’s four salt barns, Deputy Commissioner Alan Smith says they are ready.

“Currently, we have 11 salt trucks on hand, and we actually have nine brine trucks. We also have some contractor support. We have two vendors that we can call if needed to bring an additional resources,” Smith says.

He adds they’re also making moves to ensure that they have staffing levels where they need to be to respond to any weather events.

Smith says, “the good thing is is that we really have some great partners with the National Weather Service and other forecasting methods. What that allows us to do is get a really good feel of what’s to come.”

He says they are working closely, with GDOT as well to ensure things run smoothly when winter weather comes through.