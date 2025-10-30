Atlanta Dogwood Festival to return next spring with small entrance fee

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s longest-running festival will go on as planned next spring, despite falling short of its fundraising goal.

The Atlanta Dogwood Festival, now in its 90th year, attracts about 200,000 visitors each year. Executive Director Brian Hill says organizers reached a deal with the city that allows them to charge a small entrance fee for the first time.

The Atlanta Dogwood Festival returns

“We’ve been working with the mayor’s office to try to come up with other ways to keep this thing viable, and they’ve granted us the ability to charge a nominal entrance fee,” Hill said. “We think this is going to be a long-term solution for the festival, but this year will be a bit of a challenge.”

The new fee will range from $5 on Friday to $10 on Saturday and Sunday, with a weekend pass option expected to be available. Hill says the city’s plan avoids the costs associated with fully gating or ticketing the event.

Festival leaders have raised more than $71,000 so far but continue to seek donations to cover expenses. Hill says the Dogwood Festival remains a beloved Atlanta tradition. “Is it even springtime in Atlanta without the Dogwood Festival? My answer would be no,” he said.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story