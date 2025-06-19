Atlanta doctor gives advice on how to protect kids for the upcoming summer heat wave

Dr. Ashley Brouillette at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta says it’s important to prepare your kids for the brutal heat if they have to be outside.

ATLANTA, GA — Summer is just around the corner, and right on cue, temperatures will climb into the 90’s for the next several days.

Dr. Ashley Brouillette at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta says it’s important to prepare your kids for the brutal heat if they have to be outside.

She says to make sure that kids are not overdressing and that they are wearing light layers and light colors.

Parents and coaches need to think carefully about outdoor activities.

She recommends having kids drink water if they’re playing outside for under an hour, but supplement with a sports drink if they’re outside any longer than that.

Additionally, try to time any outdoor practices or activities in the early morning or evenings when it’s not quite as hot.

Watch for signs of heat stroke, like drowsiness, confusion, nausea, or vomiting.