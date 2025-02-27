Atlanta councilman says another round of an e-bike rebate program could be in the works

Tackled: File photo. E-bike. (Maryana Serdynska/iStock)

ATLANTA, GA — An Atlanta city councilman says plans could be in the works for another round of an e-bike rebate program after a new report finds it was massively successful.

The report from the Atlanta Regional Commission finds last year’s $1 million grant program helped nearly 800 people get e-bikes, which they say has cut down on car trips by 40%.

Councilman Matt Westmoreland says he hopes to engage in discussions with the council on moving forward with plans for another round of funds.

A large share of the funds helped lower income residents in need of transportation.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!