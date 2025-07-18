Atlanta Comic Con returns this weekend with star power, panels, and pop culture fun

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Comic Convention is back at the Georgia World Congress Center for a three-day celebration of comics, fandoms, and pop culture.

Spokesperson Chelsea Stoker says fans can expect big names and nonstop excitement.

“We have over 75 celebrity guests coming as well as hundreds of artists and panels,” she said. “It’s really a celebration of all things pop culture and comics.”

The convention, which runs through the weekend, includes everything from cosplay contests and game shows to photo ops and interactive panels. Stoker says the event is designed so guests can tailor their experience. “You can choose your own fandom journey,” she said. “We have panels from people who costumed The Walking Dead, to stunt professionals who worked on the new Superman movie.”

Fans can also expect plenty of merchandise, autograph opportunities, and the option to bring their own food or purchase it on site.

Tickets and event schedules are available through the Atlanta Comic Con website and app.