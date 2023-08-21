Atlanta college reinstates mask mandate, COVID-19 safety protocols

Could this be a sign of things to come?

A mask mandate is back at Morris Brown College, 95.5 WSB Anchor and Health Reporter Sabrina Cupit confirms.

The small, private Atlanta college sent a a letter to faculty, staff and students, saying the mask requirements and other COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for two weeks.

The college cited “reports of positive cases among students in the Atlanta University Center” as the reason for the decision.

So far, Morris Brown College has received no reports of cases on its own campus yet.

Morris Brown President Kevin James confirmed to The Atlanta Journal Constitution in an email Monday the steps are “precautionary measures.”

The Atlanta University Center consists of several historically Black colleges and universities on the city’s west side, The AJC’s Vanessa McCray reports.

Morehouse and Spelman colleges and Clark Atlanta University began classes Wednesday. Read more here.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution contributed to this story.

