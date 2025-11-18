Atlanta City Council approves new oversight commission for $5B neighborhood plan

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ multibillion-dollar plan to revitalize the city’s most underserved neighborhoods is moving forward after the City Council voted to expand eight tax allocation districts and establish a 13-member commission to guide the initiative.

The $5 billion Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative, announced in September, is a central pillar of the mayor’s “Moving Atlanta Forward” agenda. Dickens has said the goal is to make Atlanta “the best place in the nation to raise a child,” noting that many communities, especially on the south and west sides have faced decades of neglect.

“That would make direct, purposeful investments in the people and places that have for far too often been left behind,” he said.

The newly created commission will include leaders from foundations, nonprofits, civic institutions, and city government. Its role will be to help shape the investment strategy and flag any parts of the plan that may need improvements.

This includes concerns that high-need neighborhoods like Thomasville Heights do not fall within any existing TAD boundaries and could miss out on critical support.

The council also unanimously approved extending eight tax allocation districts, or TADs, through 2055. TADs use future tax revenue within their boundaries to repay redevelopment bonds, the same mechanism that helped launch the multi-billion-dollar Beltline project.

Officials say the expanded districts could support investments in housing, infrastructure, transit, and education.

Supporters argue the extensions will unlock significant funding for communities long left behind. Critics, however, warn that diverting tax dollars into TADs can reduce revenue for public schools, the city’s general fund, and limit financial flexibility for future administrations.

Dickens emphasized that the initiative aims to address persistent inequities across the city. “Less access to quality jobs, fresh foods, and even manageable commutes have been hard to find,” he said.

The commission will begin reviewing the plan in the coming months, focusing on how to ensure the benefits reach the neighborhoods that need them most.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.