Atlanta City Council approves ‘cool roof’ ordinance amid rising urban heat

ATLANTA — In a unanimous vote, the Atlanta City Council has approved a new ordinance requiring all new and replacement roofs to be constructed with light-colored, reflective materials, commonly known as “cool roofs.”

The move comes as the city faces an increasing number of days with temperatures topping 90 degrees. Officials hope the new building standard will help reduce the urban heat island effect, a circumstance where densely built areas with dark surfaces experience significantly higher temperatures than surrounding regions.

“Concentration of dark materials within cities creates an urban heat island,” said Danna Thompson with the American Lung Association. “It’s estimated to be up to 10 degrees hotter than areas outside the city; some neighborhoods can be up to 14 degrees hotter.”

The benefits of cool roofs go beyond temperature control. Thompson notes they can reduce energy costs, improve air quality, and decrease the risk of heat-related illnesses.

“These cost-effective cool roofs will reduce urban heat, reduce air pollution, including ozone, and protect the health of all Atlanta residents, especially its most vulnerable,” she said.

The ordinance is set to take effect in one year.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story