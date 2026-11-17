ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council has approved nearly $440 million in new investments at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, with funding going toward runway reconstruction, transportation upgrades and other improvements at the world’s busiest airport.

The $439 million legislative package includes projects ranging from runway and taxiway reconstruction to new SkyTrains, restroom renovations, parking services, curbside operations and security improvements.

The funding comes as nearly 60 construction projects are already underway at Hartsfield-Jackson.

Airport General Manager Ricky Smith recently told Atlanta City Council members that the airport has completed a new strategic plan, which is currently under review.

“We’re pretty excited about this. It certainly sets the course for the next five years for the Department of Aviation,” Smith said.

Despite the ongoing construction, Smith says airport operations have increased compared to the same period last year, largely driven by domestic travel.

“Somewhat surprisingly, it’s showing a 2.7% increase, almost a 3% increase in operations this quarter compared to quarters four of 2025, domestic travel is showing the increase,” Smith said.

However, the construction has also affected the passenger experience.

Smith acknowledged that ongoing improvements to concourses, concessions and restrooms have contributed to declining passenger satisfaction scores. He also noted that demolition of the airport’s parking deck could further impact those ratings.

The airport general manager described the disruptions as temporary challenges that come with making improvements.

“It’s the pain before the gain; once we get these new facilities up and running, we’ll begin to see scores exceed the desired four,” Smith said.

The newly approved investments will add to the dozens of projects already underway as Hartsfield-Jackson continues upgrading its facilities and services.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Veronica Waters contributed to this story.