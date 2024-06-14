Atlanta Chick-Fil-A stores are offering new menu item for FREE

ATLANTA — Free? Yes, FREE!

Chick-fil-A announced on Thursday that it is launching a new sandwich: the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich.

For a few days, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Atlanta area will offer people the opportunity to try the new item for free.

“We are excited to celebrate the launch of the delicious new Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich by offering Guests an opportunity to try it for free,” said Chris Liberatore, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Cleveland. “We’re so grateful to serve the Atlanta community and hope this sweet and spicy treat will delight our Guests.”

CFA said the sandwich was first tested in 2023 in Indianapolis and Kentucky.

The new sandwich is made with a lemon herb marinated boneless chicken breast, served on a buttery and toasted maple flavored brioche bun, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce, bacon hand-tossed in a brown sugar and pepper blend, and topped with sweet and spicy pickles.

CFA said this promotion is valid through the app and the sandwiches are limited to one per person per CFA account.

You can claim the complimentary entrée on the Chick-fil-A App from Monday, June 17 through Saturday, June 22.