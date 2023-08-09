Atlanta Board of Education approves interim superintendent for Atlanta Public Schools

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Board of Education voted to approve Dr. Danille Battle as interim superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools (APS) on Monday.

Battle is expected to immediately begin a temporary consulting role prior to stepping into the interim superintendent position on Sept. 1.

She has worked with APS for 19 years.

The Board also approved Dr. Lisa Herring’s transition out of her role as superintendent on Aug. 31. Herring will serve as a consultant with APS through Dec. 31, 2023.

Board Chair Eshé Collins said they are happy to have Dr. Battle back with APS.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Battle back to APS where her experience and relationship with administrators, staff, and the overall community allows her to pick up the reigns with ease,” said Collins. “She will build on our academic achievements and policies that propel our young scholars as well as advocate for the District’s needs. I have great confidence that Dr. Battle and Dr. Herring will, together, ensure a seamless transition.”

The Board said the search still continues for a superintendent who will start on July 1, 2024.

