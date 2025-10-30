Ribbon-cutting planned for new segment of Atlanta Beltline’s Northwest Trail

Atlanta Beltline
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The newest segment of the Atlanta Beltline is set to open Thursday afternoon, marking another milestone in the city’s expanding trail network.

The section, part of the Northwest Trail, runs from Marietta Boulevard and Huff Road to Elaine Avenue. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will celebrate the opening and also mark the groundbreaking of another segment that will extend from English and Culpepper Streets to Monday Night Brewing on Trabert Avenue.

When complete, planners say the full Northwest Trail will stretch more than four miles, connecting more westside neighborhoods and businesses to the Beltline.

