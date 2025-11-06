Atlanta Beltline launches new etiquette campaign as crowds grow on popular trail

ATLANTA — With more than 2 million visitors each year and even more expected as the city gears up for the World Cup, the Atlanta Beltline is launching a new etiquette campaign to help keep the busy trail safe and enjoyable for everyone.

New signs and pop-up informational events are reminding walkers, runners, and cyclists of basic trail etiquette, including passing on the left, keeping right if moving slower, walking no more than two across, and cleaning up after pets. The campaign also emphasizes no littering along the 22-mile path.

Beltline officials are teaming up with the City of Atlanta’s Parks and Recreation Department, Atlanta Police, and Department of Transportation to spread awareness through community outreach events happening Thursday.

The effort comes as the Beltline expands, with 16 miles of continuous trail set to be completed next year. Officials say the campaign aims to encourage courtesy and safety as the growing number of visitors continues to transform the popular Atlanta landmark into one of the city’s busiest shared spaces.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story