Atlanta begins search for new school superintendent

ATLANTA — In early June, the Atlanta Public School System announced it would not be renewing current superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring’s contract when it ends in 2024.

While an explanation is still unknown for why the working relationship is set to end, APS families remained supportive of Herring.

At Atlanta Board of Education meetings shortly after the announcement, the issue was not addressed.

Now, the school system has started its search for Herring’s replacement.

In a statement obtained by Channel 2 Action News, the Atlanta Board of Education said the process to replace Herring had begun.

To start it off, the organization will work to choose candidates for the new superintendent but has to select a search firm to undertake candidate screenings first.

ABOE said qualified candidates will come from a diverse pool, and will be open to potential candidates from across the United States.

“We have aggressive goals for Atlanta Public Schools, and we are committed to taking all the necessary steps to put people and processes in place to realize those objectives,” Eshé Collins, ABOE Board Chair, said in a statement. “We will work diligently with our staff, students, parents and the community to select a transformative leader to elevate our students and schools and ensure success in an ever-changing and competitive environment.”

In the intervening months, the board said it will continue to work closely with Herring as the transition is underway.

They expect a new superintendent to be chosen in time for a July 2024 start.

To help choose the search firm, ABOE has an application portal online. ABOE plans to choose a firm to start the candidate search by September.





