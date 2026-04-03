Atlanta-based Hosea Helps seeking volunteers for spring festival this weekend

Dr. Elisabeth Omilami said people can sign up on the organization’s website to help pass out food. — Atlanta-based organization Hosea Helps is looking for volunteers to assist with their Spring Festival happening on Saturday.

Elisabeth Omilami said people can sign up on the organization’s website to help pass out food.

“We have seen about a 20% increase in the number of people for rent assistance,” said Omilami.

Volunteers will also talk with attendees about the services Hosea Helps provides. The nonprofit has seen an increase in people coming to them with housing issues.

Omilami said the organization also has ways to help people pay their utility bills.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hosea Helps headquarters on Forrest Hills Drive in Atlanta.

She encouraged anyone interested in giving back to take part in the event.