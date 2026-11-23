ATLANTA — As families prepare for holiday travel, a local medical expert is offering advice to parents of children with autism who may experience sensory challenges while traveling.

Dr. Carley Niehaus, medical director at the Marcus Autism Center, says planning ahead is especially important when preparing children with autism for busy airports, long car rides and holiday activities.

“One of the things that I think is really important when we’re preparing for travel is to make sure that we are preparing that child for what is going to be expected of them all the way through,” Niehaus said.

According to Niehaus, airports can be particularly overwhelming for children with autism because of sensory sensitivities involving lights, sounds, smells and touch.

She recommends creating social stories that explain the travel process and help children understand what to expect before arriving at the airport.

“Going over that several times with the child leading up to the actual day of travel can be really helpful because you can have that social story with you when you’re walking through the airport,” Niehaus said.

Parents can also prepare for sensory challenges by packing noise-canceling headphones for children who are sensitive to sounds and sunglasses for those who are sensitive to bright lights.

“So if they have sound sensitivity, you would need to go ahead and bring our noise cancellation headphones. If they have light sensitivity, do we need to have some cool new sunglasses? You could even have festive ones that might be kind of fun,” Niehaus said.

For families traveling by car, Niehaus suggests bringing along familiar items, including a child’s favorite toys or movies, to make longer trips more comfortable.

She also recommends introducing a special toy that children only get to use while traveling.

“Sometimes I even recommend that families try to think about a special travel toy, so that’s something that they don’t get access to all the time, but they get access to it when they’re traveling in the car, and that makes those car rides that much more exciting for them,” Niehaus said.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.