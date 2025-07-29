Atlanta among top 10 cities in the U.S. for food manufacturing industry

ATLANTA, Ga. — Several metro areas across Georgia have ranked high in a new report that details the best places for food manufacturing in the United States.

Among the metro areas across Georgia, Atlanta was ranked No. 7, according to Global Location Strategies.

The report also ranks Savannah, Gainesville, and Warner Robins among the top 10 cities in the U.S.

According to Global Location Strategies official Tess Fay, high remarks on the report stem from the state’s strong agricultural industry and labor force.

“Department of infrastructure perspective, they’ve got road, rail, port access, and those are also very attractive considerations for food manufacturers,” Fay said.

Fay adds that Atlanta and Kansas City are the only two major metro areas across the country that rank among the top 10 in the report.