Atlanta among 6 finalists to be new host of Sundance Film Festival

ATLANTA — Atlanta is among the six finalists to be the next host of the Sundance Film Festival.

The festival, which was started by actor Robert Redford’s company in the 1970s, attracts more than 100,000 visitors to Park City, Utah every year.

The Sundance Institute’s contract with Utah is set to expire in 2026.

Metro Atlanta has been coined “The Hollywood of the South” due to its growing film industry.

Officials say Atlanta and its partners have pledged at least $2 million in support toward the Sundance Film Festival.

The city officially submitted a proposal to host the festival last month.

“Atlanta is a diverse and inclusive city of creatives, thinkers, artists and storytellers who are aligned with the core values of the Sundance Film Festival and who want to see Atlanta add to the legacy of Sundance,” said Mayor Andre Dickens. “As we move through this process, we will continue to shine a light on the art, culture and unique attributes of Atlanta in hopes of winning the opportunity to engage and inspire the next generation of Sundance filmmakers and attendees.”

Aside from Atlanta, the other cities being considered are as follows:

Boulder, Colorado

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Louisville, Kentucky

Park City/Salt Lake City, Utah

Cincinnati, Ohio

Festival officials will continue to review the six possible locations before making a selection.

If chosen, Atlanta would host the festival starting in 2027.



