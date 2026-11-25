ATLANTA — Millions of travelers are expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and hit Georgia’s roadways this Thanksgiving holiday as recent technology outages and severe weather concerns have some travelers on edge.

Hartsfield-Jackson is expecting more than 4 million passengers throughout the holiday travel period, and airport officials say they are prepared to handle the rush.

“With all the airport chaos going on lately we made sure to head to the airport early,” one traveler said.

Airport General Manager Ricky Smith said the airport is working closely with its partners to help passengers safely reach their destinations.

“We have a great partnership with our airline partners, TSA, both will be fully staffed, our concessionaires will be fully staffed, and our customer experience unit will be fully staffed,” Smith said.

ABC News correspondent Michelle Franzen reports that a growing number of airlines, including Southwest and United, are offering travel waivers to ticketed passengers traveling to areas expected to be affected by storms on the West and East coasts. Airlines are also encouraging travelers to remain flexible with their plans.

According to AAA, approximately 148,000 Georgians are expected to travel by plane this Thanksgiving, a slight decrease compared to last year. Higher costs, including more expensive airline tickets and rising grocery prices, are contributing to the decline.

Meanwhile, AAA expects more than 2.1 million Georgians to drive at least 50 miles during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation warns that metro Atlanta roadways will experience the heaviest traffic Wednesday between noon and 6 p.m.

Lt. Luke Montgomery with the Georgia Department of Public Safety is encouraging drivers to remain alert, avoid distractions and take breaks when necessary.

“Driving fatigue is sometimes just as dangerous as driving drunk, so please pull over to take a break. If you need to take a nap, take a nap; there’s plenty of rest areas that will be open, utilize those if you need to,” Montgomery said.

He also stressed the importance of putting cellphones away while behind the wheel.

“There’s not a text message, there’s not a phone call worth your life or the life of somebody else, especially right now during the holiday season, but anytime it’s not worth it. Put your phone down and don’t drive distracted,” Montgomery said.

Traffic is expected to ease on Thanksgiving Day and Friday before picking up again this weekend as travelers return home.