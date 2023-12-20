Atlanta airport employees prepare for millions of passengers over holiday travel period

Airport Delays Hartsfield Saturday morning passengers hoping to head out ahead the Christmas Holiday crowds found themselves in long crowded lines of their own.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport officials say they are prepared to host travelers.

No matter where you are traveling to, officials say they are prepared for the holiday travel period.

In fact, over three million passengers are expected over the holiday travel period, starting with the busiest day on Friday.

Passengers are being directed towards security checkpoints.

A major security checkpoint update is now finished and that means more TSA lanes should be up and running so things can go smoother this holiday season.

“I’m excited. I haven’t seen my family in a while,” said Avery Carriuolo, a passenger. “It should be fun hoping it all goes smoothly. In the airport...I’m not too worried about it.”

“I feel like that’s good idea because it be a lot of people here and it be crowed. I feel like it’s a good way to get people to their flights,” said Hafsah Byard, a passenger.

