Atlanta airport celebrates milestone in massive Concourse D project

City and airport leaders celebrated the opening of a major expansion of Concourse D at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is marking a major milestone in its Concourse D expansion project with the opening of three new gates ahead of schedule.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined airport officials to celebrate the latest step in the project, which is now reported to be halfway complete.

“Not only will they raise the comfort bar, but we figured out how to do it with the minimal amount of disruption along the way, and we are bringing the gates online earlier than expected,” Dickens said.

The Concourse D expansion is a $1.4 billion project that will add nearly 300 feet of length and make the concourse almost 40 feet wider.

“Travelers coming to this concourse will be greeted with comfort, care, and new space,” Dickens said.

Airport officials say construction work continues on the project. Hartsfield-Jackson’s Frank Rucker said the pace of work is expected to increase in the coming years.

“To put this in perspective, in the year ‘27 we are anticipating doing $1 million of construction a day,” Rucker said.

Dickens said the project is designed to improve the airport while keeping disruptions to travelers at a minimum.

“We are continuing to innovate and elevate, and we are constantly improving,” Dickens said.

The Concourse D expansion is expected to be completed in 2029.