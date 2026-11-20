Arson suspect arrested after fires break out at six locations in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A suspect is facing multiple arson charges after a series of fires broke out along the Memorial Drive corridor in DeKalb County, damaging property and threatening nearby homes and businesses.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue says firefighters initially responded to a reported brush fire near 5148 Memorial Drive. When crews arrived, they discovered several fires burning throughout the area and called for additional resources.

As firefighters worked to contain the flames, they located more fires near businesses and residential neighborhoods.

Authorities reported fires at several locations, including 5030, 5075, 5135 and 5201 Memorial Drive. Additional fires were reported near Memorial College Avenue and North Indian Creek Drive, as well as Thunderbird Trail and surrounding neighborhoods.

Because the fires were spread across multiple locations, firefighters divided their response into multiple operational areas. Crews used ground equipment and aerial apparatus to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby properties.

Several residential privacy fences and a small shed were damaged, including property near Doyal Mills Court. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from reaching residential and commercial buildings.

DeKalb County police arrested a suspect in connection with the fires. The individual faces four counts of arson of wildlands, one count of second-degree arson and one count of second-degree criminal damage to property.

Authorities also confirmed the suspect had previously been arrested in the same area on April 27, 2026, for a similar offense.

The investigation remains ongoing.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.