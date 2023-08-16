APS launches school zone speed safety camera program

Atlanta Public Schools is joining forces with the city to help protect students walking to and from school.

The new school zone speed safety camera program will be launched in multiple phases, beginning with 10 elementary schools.

95.5 WSB’s Cheryl Castro reports a 30-day warning period begins this Friday. Drivers who exceed the speed limit by 10 miles per hour, as clocked by the speed cameras, will face fines of $75 for a first offense.

Fines for subsequent offenses rise to $125.

APS Police Chief Ronald Applin says it is all about keeping students safe.









