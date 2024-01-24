André 3000 to perform four shows in Atlanta, tickets go on sale today

André 3000 releases limited-edition collection of t-shirts for the Movement for Black Lives

ATLANTA — Music icon André 3000 will perform four shows in his hometown starting next month.

Atlanta is one of only six cities where the OutKast member will perform, along with New York City, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

According to a post on his Instagram, André 3000 will perform at Variety Playhouse on Feb. 27-29 and then at Center Stage Theater on March 2. He will perform his new all-flute album, New Blue Sun.

The musician, whose real name is André Benjamin, is considered a pioneer in rap and music, thanks to his group, OutKast’s unique, genre-bending music.

Alongside fellow Atlanta-based rapper Big Boi, Benjamin crafted a unique sound that influenced so many modern artists.

Benjamin has remained largely out of the public eye, being spotted out and about every once in a while, including surprising passengers at the Atlanta airport.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. Prices for his shows start at $79.50 before fees and can be purchased here.

©2024 Cox Media Group