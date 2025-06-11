Ameris Bank expanding program aimed at helping first time homebuyers

Consumer Advisor Clark Howard has the latest on what to expect from the housing market this year.
Affordability for first-time homebuyers Ameris Bank is expanding a program aimed at helping first time homebuyers.
By Gina Cervetti, Bloomberg

ATLANTA, GA — Ameris Bank is expanding a program aimed at helping first time homebuyers.

The Atlanta-based bank first rolled out its Ameris Choice Homebuyer Assistance Program in Jacksonville, Florida.

Now, the bank says that after a successful run, the program is being expanded to first time homebuyers in Atlanta and Gainesville, Georgia and in certain areas of Charleston, South Carolina.

The Choice Homebuyer program is available to first time buyers who are buying a primary residence.

One of the highlights of the program offers up to $7,500 in down payment and/or closing cost assistance. (Income limits apply).

