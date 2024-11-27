American Red Cross shares fire safety, cooking tips ahead of Thanksgiving

ATLANTA — With the Thanksgiving holiday fast approaching, American Red Cross officials have shared fire safety tips and cooking steps urging precaution.

Red Cross officials say people should be cautious when cooking ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and to pay attention to fire safety and cooking tips.

According to the Red Cross, “Thanksgiving and the day before are the top two days in the United States for the chance of a cooking fire to occur.”

“Cooking is the leading cause of home fires, home fire injuries and the second leading cause of home fire deaths,” said Jonathan Seibert, Red Cross Regional Disaster Officer. “Most happen because people leave cooking food unattended. We want everyone to have a safe, enjoyable holiday, so please don’t leave the kitchen while you’re cooking.”

COOKING SAFETY TIPS

Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, grilling, or broiling food. If you must leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.

Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on.

Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking.

Keep kids and pets at least three feet away from cooking areas.

Keep anything that can catch on fire — potholders, oven mitts, wooden utensils, paper or plastic bags, food packaging, and towels or curtains — away from your stove top and oven or any other appliance that generates heat.

Clean cooking surfaces on a regular basis to prevent grease buildup.

It is also important to have a fire escape plan to practice with your family.

Consider purchasing a fire extinguisher to keep in your kitchen.

Always check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving home to make sure all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off.

Officials are warning the public about also checking to make sure their fire and smoke alarms are working properly. It is important to install a smoke alarm near your kitchen, on each level of your home, near bedrooms and inside and outside of bedrooms.

“Use the test button to check it each month. Replace all batteries at least once a year. If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help,” Red Cross officials added.

Red Cross officials say “cooking causes an average of 158,400 home fires per year, which is 44% of all home fires in the U.S.”

Contact your local Red Cross for more information.