American Freight closure: 15 Georgia locations to close as parent company files for bankruptcy (Screenshot: American Freight website, captured 11-09-2024 at 6:10 a.m.) ((Screenshot: American Freight website, captured 11-09-2024 at 6:10 a.m.))

ATLANTA — Retail company American Freight will close all 328 of its brick-and-mortar store locations after its parent company, Franchise Group, Inc., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Fifteen of those locations are in Georgia.

As part of the winding down process to cease operations, American Freight is selling its products and store items, with Hilco Consumer-Retail managing the sales.

The company’s site shows multiple significant discounts are available to shoppers, such as 55% off on open box appliances and up 30% discounts on new items.

The site itself has a large banner showing the discounts are part of its “going out of business sale” and that “everything must go.”

Hilco said in an announcement that new product inventory is still arriving at stores, including living room sets, bedroom furniture, dining tables and new-inbox appliances, and that it is expected to move quickly.

“Our goal is to deliver outstanding value to customers during this full chain closing sale,” Ian Fredericks, CEO of Hilco Consumer-Retail said in a statement. “Everything is on sale and must be sold, and we recommend shopping early for the best selection.”

While American Freight has 15 stores in Georgia, none are in the city of Atlanta.

However, several are in the metro Atlanta area, in locations like Duluth, Conyers, Decatur and Marietta, among others.

“Just in time for the holiday season, these significant savings offer an ideal way to prepare your home for hosting. Customers are encouraged to act fast to make the most of these discounts while supplies last,” Hilco said in a statement.

Some financing and home delivery service options are still available, the retailer said.

Here’s a full list of the Georgia locations closing as the company ceases operations: