Alpharetta officials welcome new tech center to the city

ALPHARETTA, GA — Alpharetta’s mayor and other local officials were on the scene of a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for a new technology center.

Evernex Operations is a global third-party maintenance (TPM) and IT life-cycle service company. They compete with large vendors who sell support contracts with hardware.

Evernex Operations Director Grant Patten says this will be the IT company’s North American headquarters.

“We have about 15,000 square feet of warehouse space,” Patten explains. “We have a large lab with hardware from Dell, IBM, HPE, that we keep running for testing purposes.”

Evernex Operations North American HQ opens in Alpharetta (Evernex Operations)

Patten says the warehouse and tech center will also increase the number of jobs available in the area.

“We are hiring engineers and warehouse employees. We expect to add 20 people this year and from there, growing even further,” Patten says.

He says they have several customers in the area, and they also wanted to be close to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Evernex Operations is actively looking to have a second facility even closer to the airport. Patten says it is essential to ship equipment quickly and stay connected to their other facilities.

WSB Radio’s MaryRyan Howarth and Ann Powell contributed to this story.