Alpharetta launches fundraising campaign to expand Old Rucker Farm education programs

ALPHARETTA, GA — The city of Alpharetta is raising funds to expand a community farm that teaches children and adults about where their food comes from while helping to feed families in need.

Old Rucker Farm, located at Old Rucker Park, grows thousands of pounds of produce each year. About 95 percent of its harvest is donated to the North Fulton Community Charities food pantry.

Amanda Musilli, Alpharetta’s community agriculture and sustainability services manager, said the farm is more than just a source of food. It also gives residents hands-on lessons in urban farming, whether it’s collecting eggs, preparing an asparagus patch, or cleaning a chicken coop.

Now the city is working to raise $650,000 to transform an old farmhouse on the property into a year-round education center.

The goal is to expand programming for adults and children, including all-day summer camps and classes such as food preservation and sourdough bread making.

“We would use that space to host classes in any weather,” Musilli said. “It’s a lot of food, and it’s really beautiful.”

The fundraising campaign aims to reach its goal by the end of the year.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story