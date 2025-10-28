Alpharetta approves trial for new smart streetlights

ALPHARETTA, GA — Plans for new smart-light fixtures along Highway 9 are moving ahead in Alpharetta, but for now, the rollout will begin with just one or two test lights.

The trial run will help city leaders decide whether they approve of the lights’ appearance before installing them along the full stretch between Academy Street and Old Milton Parkway.

City Manager Chris Lagerbloom says the first lights will not include the smart technology features yet. “We would install one or two, they would not be the fixtures that have all the technology,” Lagerbloom said. “They would be what we call smart lights just to start our lighting, but no extra things in there because you don’t need a camera at every pole.”

If the city council gives the go-ahead, the full system could eventually include technology capable of detecting weapons and gunshots, analyzing traffic, reading license plates, and collecting data.

Lagerbloom says the city will operate under a contingency contract with the supplier to move forward with the initial installations.

Councilmember Donald Mitchell said that while the lights’ look is being evaluated, safety remains the main priority. “The functionality adds to safety in our downtown,” he said.

If approved after the test phase, Alpharetta will move ahead with a full rollout of the smart lighting system along Highway 9.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story