Airbnb projects $70 million economic boost for Atlanta during 2026 FIFA World Cup

ATLANTA — As Atlanta prepares to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Airbnb is projecting a significant economic boost for the city and its residents.

Matt McNama with Airbnb says the international tournament could generate up to $70 million in economic impact for Atlanta, benefiting not only hosts but also small businesses, restaurants, and shops across the city.

“Our estimates are that it’s going to bring a $70 million economic impact to Atlanta,” McNama said. “That’s going to help small businesses, it’s going to help restaurants and shops.”

According to Airbnb, approximately 6,000 guests are expected to stay in Airbnb listings throughout the city during the event, with local hosts projected to earn around $4,000 in additional income each.

McNama also noted that the event will have ripple effects beyond lodging. “This partnership is going to generate around 300 full-time jobs for Atlantans in order to have more guests in the city,” he added.

Thousands of fans are expected to travel to Atlanta for the tournament, driving a major boost in tourism spending.

